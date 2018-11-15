Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Limited practice action
Dennard (collarbone) saw limited action in Wednesday's practice, his first such action since getting hurt against the Steelers, Richard Skinner of Local12.com reports.
Dennard is the Bengals' primary slot corner and has been badly missed since his injury. The Bengals haven't yet suggested that Dennard will play just yet, so we'll have to track the practice reports to get a better feel later in the week.
