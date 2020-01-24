Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Limited to nine games
Dennard had 37 tackles (25 solo) and five passes defensed in nine games this season.
The 28-year-old spent the first six games of the season on the PUP list with a knee injury and missed an additional contest with a hamstring issue. He is without an interception over the last two seasons, though he did have two forced fumbles in 2018. Dennard signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Bengals last spring and is poised to return to free agency in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...