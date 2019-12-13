Play

Dennard is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to an illness, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The veteran cornerback was able to practice fully Thursday but his status for Week 15 is in doubt due to the illness. Tony McRae or B.W. Webb figure to have an increased role should Dennard be unable to play.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories