Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Misses practice Wednesday
Dennard (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
The nature of Dennard's knee injury isn't certain, but it's too early in the week to believe his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns is in danger. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be more indicative on that front.
More News
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Snags first INT of season•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Leads Bengals in tackles Sunday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Tallies team-high 10 tackles•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Bengals pick up fifth-year option•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Questionable Sunday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers