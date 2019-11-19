Play

Dennard registered nine tackles during Sunday's 17-10 loss to Oakland.

In his third appearance of the season, Dennard logged 93 percent of the defensive snaps and almost led the team in tackles. It's not certain that he'll continue to see heavy playing time, but he could be worthy of IDP consideration if he does.

