Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: No practice Thursday
Dennard (collarbone) did not practice Wednesday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Dennard continues to nurse a sternoclavicular injury suffered during an Oct. 14 loss to the Steelers, and appears at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Saints. The rotational cornerback will play a key role in Cincinnati's defense when healthy, and as long as Dennard remains sidelined expect KeiVarae Russell to serve as the top backup to Dre Kirkpatrick.
