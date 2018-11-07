Dennard (collarbone) did not practice Wednesday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Dennard continues to nurse a sternoclavicular injury suffered during an Oct. 14 loss to the Steelers, and appears at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Saints. The rotational cornerback will play a key role in Cincinnati's defense when healthy, and as long as Dennard remains sidelined expect KeiVarae Russell to serve as the top backup to Dre Kirkpatrick.

