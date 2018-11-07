Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: No practice Wednesday
Dennard (collarbone) didn't practice Wednesday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Dennard continues to nurse a sternoclavicular injury suffered during an Oct. 14 loss to the Steelers and appears at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Saints. The rotational cornerback will play a key role in Cincinnati's defense when healthy.
