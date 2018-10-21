Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Not expected to miss much time
Dennard (shoulder) is expected to return shortly following Cincinnati's bye week in Week 9, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Dennard suffered a sternoclavicular injury during the Bengals' loss to the Steelers in Week 6, but is not expected to remain sidelined for an extended amount of time. The backup cornerback could return to the field as soon as Cincinnati's game against the Ravens in Week 11.
