Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: On track to play Sunday
Dennard (knee) will begin practicing Wednesday.
Dennard is on the PUP list, so he's able to begin practicing Wednesday. The Bengals appear ready to deploy Dennard for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. His presence is needed, too, since Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and William Jackson (shoudler) are both expected to sit out. Dennard, a 2014 first-round pick, made 68 tackles and six pass breakups last year.
