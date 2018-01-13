Dennard had a pick-six in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.

Dennard finished the season with 85 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions, with that one touchdown from Week 17. The Bengals relied on the 2014 first-round pick out of Michigan State a lot more than they had in his previous three seasons, as he played more snaps on defense (901) than in his previous three years combined.