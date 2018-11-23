Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Practicing in full Friday
Dennard (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dennard was limited in practice Thursday with the calf injury, but was able to participate fully in practice Friday. The 2014 first-round pick will most likely be available for the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Browns on Sunday.
