Dennard (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.

Dennard was absent from Wednesday's practice, but there appears to still be a chance he could play Sunday. There exact nature of the cornerback's injury is currently, unknown, however, so look for Dennard to be a true game-time decision unless the Bengals can update his status before then.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop