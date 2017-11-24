Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Questionable for Sunday
Dennard (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.
Dennard was absent from Wednesday's practice, but there appears to still be a chance he could play Sunday. There exact nature of the cornerback's injury is currently, unknown, however, so look for Dennard to be a true game-time decision unless the Bengals can update his status before then.
