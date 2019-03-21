The Bengals re-signed Dennard on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The two sides agreed to terms of a contract shortly after a report that the Bengals and Chiefs, among other teams, were inquiring about Dennard's services. With an increased snap count the last two seasons, he averaged 5.3 tackles per game while accumulating two interceptions (one pick-six), two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 29 appearances. Expect Dennard to return to his role manning slot corner in Cincinnati.

