Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Ready to go Sunday
Dennard (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.
Dennard missed practice the first two days of the week, but returned Friday and was given a "questionable" designation leading up to the Week 14 matchup. He's now set to take the field, continuing his streak of playing in every game this season.
