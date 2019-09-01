Dennard (knee) is on the PUP list to begin the regular season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dennard had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in May, and initially he was expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. This now means that he cannon play or practice for the first six weeks of the season.

