Dennard (knee) was activated off the PUP list Friday.

Dennard spent the first six games of the season on the PUP list due to the knee injury, but he's good to go for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The Bengals are in dire need of the help at cornerback with William Jackson (shoulder) and Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) ruled out.

