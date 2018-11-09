Dennard (collarbone) was ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dennard will miss his third straight game since suffering the sternoclavicular injury Week 6 against the Steelers, as the Bengals' bye last week apparently didn't provide enough recovery time. Darius Phillips and KeiVarae Russell should work as the nickel and dime cornerbacks for the Bengals in his absence.