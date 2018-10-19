Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Ruled out Sunday
Dennard (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Dennard sustained the shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to the Steelers and was unable to practice this week. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as Tony McRae should serve as the Browns' nickel cornerback against the Chiefs' high-powered offense.
More News
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Impressive Thursday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Shows improvement in fourth season•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Pick-six in season finale•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Avoids injury report•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Ready to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...