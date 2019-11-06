Dennard (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

With the help of Week 9's bye, Dennard began the practice week at full speed. He's only played one game this season, but the 2014 first-round pick logged 70 defensive snaps in the contest, recording five tackles and two pass breakups. Dennard is slated for a starting role Sunday against the Ravens with Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) trending toward a third straight absence.

