Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Shakes off injury
Dennard (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
With the help of Week 9's bye, Dennard began the practice week at full speed. He's only played one game this season, but the 2014 first-round pick logged 70 defensive snaps in the contest, recording five tackles and two pass breakups. Dennard is slated for a starting role Sunday against the Ravens with Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) trending toward a third straight absence.
More News
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Doubtful for Week 8•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Returns from PUP list•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: On track to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Targeting Week 7 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Week 10 news & notes: Cam, DJax impact
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 10.
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...