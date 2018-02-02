Dennard racked up 85 tackles, two sacks, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one touchdown over 16 games in 2017.

Dennard has mostly underperformed since the Bengals selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft. However, it looked like he finally turned the corner of his professional career in 2017, ultimately earning Pro Football Focus' 23rd-highest grade among cornerbacks (out of 120 qualifiers). Furthermore, his 85 tackles were tied for 13th among all defensive backs, placing him right on the IDP radar ahead of the 2018 season.