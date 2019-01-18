Dennard recorded 68 tackles (54 solo), six passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 13 games in 2018.

Dennard tied his career-high in passes defensed, though he didn't secure any interceptions this season. While not one of the league's dominant corners, the former first-round pick is a decent starter and will likely see a similar role with Cincinnati once again in 2019.

