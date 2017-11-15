Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Snags first INT of season
Dennard had four solo tackles, one pass breakup and one interception against the Titans on Sunday.
Through four seasons, this is just Dennard's second interception. However, he has also compiled 50 tackles (37 solo) and two sacks this season as the Bengals' No. 3 cornerback.
