Dennard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Dennard has played all 12 games this season, accruing 67 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups and one interception. If Dennard can't play, it will seriously cripple the Bengals' secondary that has already ruled out starters Adam Jones (groin) and Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion).