Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Status uncertain for Sunday
Dennard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dennard has played all 12 games this season, accruing 67 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups and one interception. If Dennard can't play, it will seriously cripple the Bengals' secondary that has already ruled out starters Adam Jones (groin) and Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion).
More News
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Suffers knee injury•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Ready for action Week 12•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Snags first INT of season•
-
Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Leads Bengals in tackles Sunday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...