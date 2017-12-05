Dennard suffered a right knee injury during Monday night's game against the Steelers and is considered questionable to return.

Dennard's injury follows that of Adam Jones (groin), who has already been ruled out of the remainder of Monday's contest. If Dennard is also unable to return, a thin Bengals secondary would be left even thinner for the second half.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories