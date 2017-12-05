Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Suffers knee injury
Dennard suffered a right knee injury during Monday night's game against the Steelers and is considered questionable to return.
Dennard's injury follows that of Adam Jones (groin), who has already been ruled out of the remainder of Monday's contest. If Dennard is also unable to return, a thin Bengals secondary would be left even thinner for the second half.
