Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Suffers shoulder injury
Dennard sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Steelers and is questionable to return, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Dennard suffered the injury defending a pass downfield to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and appeared to land on the right shoulder. Tony McRae should serve as the Browns' nickel cornerback if Dennard is unable to return.
