Dennard recorded a team-high 10 tackles (seven solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

It was by far the most productive game for Dennard this season, who had just seven total tackles through the first two games. Dennard played 52 of the Bengals' 70 defensive snaps Sunday, as he is still behind both Adam Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick in the team's pecking order.