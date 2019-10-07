Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Targeting Week 7 return
Dennard (knee) is trending towards retaking the field Week 7 versus the Jaguars, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Dennard will be eligible to return to practice and game action after the conclusion of Week 6, and he appears have made strong progress in his recovery from undergoing arthroscopic surgery in his knee in May. When back to in action, Dennard will provide Cincinnati's secondary with a much needed boost.
