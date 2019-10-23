Play

Dennard (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dennard was activated from the PUP list last Friday, and he managed to suit up Week 7 against the Jaguars despite managing a knee injury. He now appears to be nursing an unrelated hamstring issue. Dennard will have two more opportunities to resume practicing before Sunday's contest against the Rams.

