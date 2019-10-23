Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Unable to practice Wednesday
Dennard (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Dennard was activated from the PUP list last Friday, and he managed to suit up Week 7 against the Jaguars despite managing a knee injury. He now appears to be nursing an unrelated hamstring issue. Dennard will have two more opportunities to resume practicing before Sunday's contest against the Rams.
