Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Won't play Sunday
Dennard (collarbone) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dennard was never expected to suit up in Week 8, and will instead focus his attention on progressing in his recoveryduring Cincinnati's bye week. The veteran cornerback has not participated in practice since suffering a sternoclavicular injury in an Oct. 14 loss to the Steelers, and should be considered week-to-week. Tony McRae and Darius Phillips will benefit from increased snaps as long as Dennard remains sidelined.
