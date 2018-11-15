Bengals' Davontae Harris: Cleared to practice
Harris (knee) was designated to return from the Reserve/Injured list Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the Bengals to activate him to the 53-man roster.
Harris will be able to practice with the team for three weeks without being counted against the roster limit, during which time the Bengals will decide whether to return him to the 53-man roster or allow him to remain on IR for the rest of the season. The rookie was initially placed on IR on Sept. 3, and will serve a depth role in Cincinnati's secondary if he returns to the active roster.
