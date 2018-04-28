Bengals' Davontae Harris: Heading to Cincinnati

The Bengals selected Harris in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Cincinnati went the small school route for this selection, nabbing Harris out of Illinois State. Harris' calling card is his speed, having clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash. He enters a crowded cornerback group in Cincinnati that has young and promising options like Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson, and Darqueze Dennard. With that, Harris will likely start out as a special teamer while adding depth at corner.