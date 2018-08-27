Harris missed Sunday's game against the Bills with a knee injury.

Harris, a fifth-round rookie out of Illinois State, will hope to get healthy in time for the Bengals' final preseason game against the Colts on Thursday. As long as he is out, expect C.J. Goodwin and Tony McRae to provide depth for the Bengals at cornerback.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...