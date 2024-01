Hill had six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs

Hill has registered six or seven tackles in each of his past eight games. The 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan moved into the starting free safety role after Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates both left in free agency. Hill has played 100 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps 10 times this year and has accumulated 105 tackles (68 solo), including 1.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and two interceptions over 16 games this season.