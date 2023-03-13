Hill could garner a major role in 2023 after Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates both left Cincinnati in free agency, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Hill was selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft but was relegated to a backup role as a rookie, totaling 16 tackles across 15 appearances. The Michigan product played over 12 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps just once last year, totaling eight tackles (five solo) across 63 snaps in Week 15 versus Tampa Bay. If Hill is thrust into a starting role in 2023, his production in that game gives fantasy managers a good sense of what to expect from Hill on a game-by-game basis.