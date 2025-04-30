Hill (knee) had his fifth-year option on his rookie contract picked up for $12.682 million by the Bengals on Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hill was set to enter the final year of his contract with Cincinnati, but he'll now stick around through the 2026 campaign. The cornerback was limited to just five contests in 2024, suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 5 versus the Ravens. Hill racked up 25 total tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed before getting hurt. He'll now compete with DJ Turner (collarbone) for the No. 2 cornerback spot in the Bengals' secondary alongside Cam Taylor-Britt in 2025.