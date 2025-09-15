Hill had nine more tackles, including one for a loss, and a big interception early in the Bengals' win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill was a standout performer on a day where the Bengals often lacked standout performers. They had just two tackles for losses, the other on a sack by Trey Hendrickson. He's been instrumental in keeping the Bengals competitive on the defensive side of the ball in their first two games after missing most of 2024 with an ACL tear.