Hill tallied 88 tackles (57 solo) and 11 passes defensed, including one interception, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Hill turned in respectable production totals while handling essentially an every-down role at cornerback for Cincinnati, when healthy. The 2022 first-round pick was one of the Bengals' more reliably playmakers in coverage in 2025, and he'll remain with the team for the 2026 campaign while playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.