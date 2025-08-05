Hill (knee) won't play in the first preseason game against Philadelphia Thursday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

While on track to play Week 1 after tearing his ACL last October, the Bengals are being cautious with their starting slot cornerback. Hill has been fully participating in team drills the past two weeks, which is a great sign for a pass defense that struggled the majority of the last season. The 24-year-old is hoping to regain the form he had in 2023, where he started all 17 games, recording two interceptions.