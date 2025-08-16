Hill (knee) will be available for Monday's preseason game against the Commanders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hill appears to have fully recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered in October of 2024. He was sidelined for the Bengals' preseason opener against the Eagles, but he has been given the green light to play in Cincinnati's second exhibition contest. The 2022 first-rounder will play a key role in the Bengals' secondary alongside Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner, Jordan Battle and Geno Stone.