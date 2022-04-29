The Bengals selected Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

Hill was mostly a safety at Michigan but has the frame and athleticism more conventionally seen in cornerbacks, so he might see more time at corner and less at safety than he did in college. It's also possible that the Bengals targeted him as potential long-term insurance if they can't re-sign Jessie Bates at free safety, but the Bengals would be better off keeping Bates and making a starting cornerback out of Hill. He could be an immediate upgrade over Eli Apple.