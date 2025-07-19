Knight agreed to terms Saturday on his four-year rookie contract with the Bengals, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Knight, whom Cincinnati selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, 49th overall, gets roughly 80 percent of his rookie deal guaranteed at signing just in time to join the rest of the team's rookies and report for training camp Saturday. After drafting Knight, the Bengals saw fit to release Germaine Pratt (now with the Raiders), which paves a clear path for the 6-foot-2, 235-pound rookie linebacker to compete for an immediate starting role alongside Logan Wilson.