Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Exceeds 100 tackles as rookie
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight had 106 tackles (58 solo), including 3.0 sacks, as well as two interceptions among his seven passes defensed while playing in all 17 games in 2025.
Knight was one of the few bright spots in a tough season for Cincinnati's defense. The 2025 second-round draft pick appeared in every game of his rookie regular season and started 14 while showcasing a promising mix of run stopping and coverage ability. He'll likely reprise his role as the starting weakside linebacker in 2026, as the Bengals have plenty of other holes to fill on defense.
