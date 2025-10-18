default-cbs-image
Knight recorded four tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Steelers.

Knight briefly left the game due to cramps, but he was still on the field for 48 of 57 defensive snaps. He and Barrett Carter are leading a young linebacker corps in Cincinnati, though this did mark Knight's lowest tackle total of the season. He should bounce back in Week 8 against the Jets.

