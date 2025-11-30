Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Key pick in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight recorded five tackles (three solo) with one interception and one pass defensed in Thursday's 32-14 win over the Ravens.
Knight has seen his role fluctuate in the Cincinnati defense, logging between a 57 and 85 percent snap rate in his last three games. While that has led to modest tackle totals -- he's tallied 15 total tackles across the three contests -- he logged a key interception early in the fourth quarter in Thursday's win.
