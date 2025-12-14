Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Notches first two career sacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight had his first two career sacks and notched six tackles in total against the Ravens on Sunday.
It's been a tumultuous rookie season for Knight, but he provided a few highlights on what was otherwise a dreadful day for the Bengals. He's now up to 96 tackles on the season and will have his hands full next week against De'Von Achane and the Dolphins.
