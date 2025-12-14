default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knight had his first two career sacks and notched six tackles in total against the Ravens on Sunday.

It's been a tumultuous rookie season for Knight, but he provided a few highlights on what was otherwise a dreadful day for the Bengals. He's now up to 96 tackles on the season and will have his hands full next week against De'Von Achane and the Dolphins.

More News