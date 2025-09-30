Knight recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and an interception in Monday's Week 4 loss to Denver.

Knight tied for the Bengals' team lead in tackles while tying his season-high mark in stops. The rookie linebacker also nabbed his first career pickoff when he intercepted Bo Nix in the end zone after Denver had driven down to Cincy's 2-yard line. Knight's NFL tenure is off to a promising start, as he's tallied 31 tackles and two defensed passes through four games.