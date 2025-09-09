Knight recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 17-16 victory versus the Browns.

Knight worked as a starter in his first regular-season NFL game after being drafted by Cincinnati in the second round of April's NFL Draft. The South Carolina product shined in his debut, finishing second on the Bengals in tackles behind Jordan Battle, who posted 12 stops. Knight logged 58 of his team's 76 defensive snaps in the victory.