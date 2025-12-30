Knight notched five tackles (one solo) in a 37-14 victory against the Bengals on Sunday.

Knight's five stops were good for third-most on Cincinnati. The rookie linebacker has been quite consistent of late with between four and six tackles in each of his past five contests. With his tackle tally Sunday, Knight surpassed the triple-digit mark for the campaign, as he's up to 103 stops (including 2.0 sacks) along with six defensed passes (including two pickoffs) over 16 games.