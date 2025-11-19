Knight recorded two tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

Knight has had a regular role in the Cincinnati defense most of the season, participating in at least three quarters of defensive snaps for four consecutive games entering Sunday's matchup. He played only 55 percent of snaps in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, losing work to Oren Burks, who led the team with nine stops.