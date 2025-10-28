default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knight recorded 12 total tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Knight led the team in takedowns, compiling a season-high 12 stops in Week 8, and he has now registered double-digit tackles in three games this year. The linebacker has produced 62 total tackles (35 solo) and three passes defensed, including one interception, over eight contests this season.

More News