Bengals' Demetrius Knight: Season high stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight recorded 12 total tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.
Knight led the team in takedowns, compiling a season-high 12 stops in Week 8, and he has now registered double-digit tackles in three games this year. The linebacker has produced 62 total tackles (35 solo) and three passes defensed, including one interception, over eight contests this season.
